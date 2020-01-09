× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/9/20: Macy’s Closings, Weird and Cool Technology at CES 2020, P33, & McDonald’s Creates A New Digital Customer Engagement Team

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Thursday, January 9th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Macy’s is closing more than two dozen stores in the next couple of months. Consumer Marketing Consultant, Brandon Roe, co-author of Why Fashion Brands Die and a specialist in online technology solutions for brand marketing, breaks down what consumer trends should businesses pay attention to in 2020 and he gives his opinion on if technology helps or hurts modern brands reach and retain customers.

Segment 2: (At 5:51) If you like weird and cool tech products, you might want to tune in. Ian Sherr, Editor-At-Large at CNET, returns to the program to round up the best and weirdest tech items he has seen so far at CES 2020, including LG’s rollable OLED TV.

Segment 3: (At 15:44) P33 is a cross-functional, private-sector-led task force established to drive global technology leadership for Chicago. CEO of P33 Brad Henderson joins the show to give us more insight into the recently formed 501c3 nonprofit organization that plans to transform Chicago into a tier-one tech innovation hub and promote inclusive economic growth.

Segment 4: (At 24:52) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, spoke about more news coming to Fulton Market including Dallas-based Trammell Crow announcement of their new 400,000-square-foot life sciences laboratory and office building. Also, Amy filled us in on the creation of McDonald’s new digital customer engagement team.

