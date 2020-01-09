× uh-PARENT-ly | Raising resilient kids: How to teach patience, independence and courage

Today’s kids are bombarded by expectations of success without the tools to cope with failure. Some of them become risk-averse, while others find ways to take shortcuts. Adam Russo, author of Unwritten Rules, joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about how parents can help by delaying gratification, embracing the uncomfortable and working through emotions.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3711187/3711187_2020-01-08-151427.64kmono.mp3

