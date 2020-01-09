× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: How The Conflict In The Middle East Could Affect The Global Markets

The back and forth between the United States and Iran certainly has everyone’s attention. The financial impact of the unrest may not be top of mind for everyone, but Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) spoke to Steve Grzanich about what investors should keep an eye on in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Don specifically mentioned the prices of oil and gold. Later on, Steve and Don discuss investor hedging, and the after hours trading in India.