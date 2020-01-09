× The Top Five@5 (01/09/2020): The search for “Wile E. Chi-yote” continues, Jillians Michaels accused of body shaming Lizzo, actor Buck Henry dies at 89.

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, January 9th, 2020:

Lawmakers are calling for an investigation after a 2012 email from Mike Madigan lobbyist Mike McClain surfaced, alleging a sexual assault. Former Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels responds to criticism over her comments about singer Lizzo’s body, claiming she’s at risk of diabetes because of her weight. Legendary screenwriter, director, and actor Buck Henry dies at 89.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3711675/3711675_2020-01-10-024315.64kmono.mp3

