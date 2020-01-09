× The Mincing Rascals 01.09.20: U.S. and Iran relations, Charlie Rose, more search for evidence in Jussie Smollett case, ghost payroll and rape in House Speaker Mike Madigan’s office

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, and Lisa Donovan and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing President Trump’s remarks yesterday on the Iran missile launch on American military bases in Iraq, and on the near next war itself. Then, the Rascals try to understand ousted PBS host Charlie Rose’s latest statement in relation to workplace misconduct. With yet more developments on the Jussie Smollett case, the group reacts to the volume of evidence the judge seeks. That leads them to question State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s role in improving the city’s law enforcement. And the group tries to figure out what on Earth is happening in House Speaker Mike Madigan’s office. The Rascals move on to marvel on the “Greatest of All Time” Jeopardy series happening this week.