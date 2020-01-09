× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.09.20: Coyotes roaming Michigan Avenue, “Greatest of All Time” Jeopardy, intermittent fasting, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Royal Family

John Williams wants to know what we should do when we’re faced with a possibly rabid coyote, especially if it’s bitten someone before. Lincoln Park Zoo Urban Wildlife Institute Director Seth Magle joins John to explain what one should do in this instance and why coyotes are roaming the downtown streets. Then, John celebrates the week’s “Greatest of All Time” Jeopardy championship with some of the surprising clips from last night’s round two. Northwestern Medicine Bariatric Dietitian Audra Wilson weighs in on the trend of intermittent fasting, and explains who would not benefit from that diet. Finally, John calls on Anglophile and “Gabby Road” Co-Host Hannah Stanley to learn some possible reasons for why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the Royal Family.