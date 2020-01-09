Nick Digilio 1.8.20 | 30 Years of “Goodfellas”, Seeing Chicago Through a New Lens, UFO Sightings
Hour 1:
+ Goodfellas 30th Anniversary at the Pickwick Theater
+ Remembering Buck Henry
Hour 2:
+ Tour Through a Lens Photography Tour
+ David Bowie’s Birthday
Hour 3:
+ Surprising Facts about David Bowie and Listener’s Favorite Songs
Hour 4:
+ UFO Sightings, Conspiracies and More
Hour 5:
+ Our Favorite Movies about Aliens
