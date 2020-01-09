× Nick Digilio 1.8.20 | 30 Years of “Goodfellas”, Seeing Chicago Through a New Lens, UFO Sightings

Hour 1:

+ Goodfellas 30th Anniversary at the Pickwick Theater

+ Remembering Buck Henry

Hour 2:

+ Tour Through a Lens Photography Tour

+ David Bowie’s Birthday

Hour 3:

+ Surprising Facts about David Bowie and Listener’s Favorite Songs

Hour 4:

+ UFO Sightings, Conspiracies and More

Hour 5:

+ Our Favorite Movies about Aliens

