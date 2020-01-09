Illinois Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady on alleged sexual assault cover-up: “This is reprehensible, the truth needs to be known.”

Posted 7:32 PM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 07:27PM, January 9, 2020

Mike McClain, former Quincy lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and confidant of Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Illinois Senate Minority Leader, Bill Brady joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why lawmakers are calling for an investigation into an alleged cover-up of an unspecified sexual assault and ghost payroll mentioned in a email between Madigan confidant Mike McClain and members of Gov. Pat Quinn’s administration in 2012.

