Highlights: Predators 5 – Blackhawks 2 – 1/9/20

Posted 10:58 PM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 10:38PM, January 9, 2020

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, right, blocks a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators – January 9, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.