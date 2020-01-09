× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.09.20 | Relationship Advise for 2020

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Courtney Gousman covering the latest on coyote attacks. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest stories of the day, followed by Shamus Toomey, Co-Founder and Editor in Chief of Block Club Chicago. Randy Hundley, former professional baseball player for the Chicago Cubs joins the show to talk about his baseball camp. Plus Relationship Expert, Bela Gandhi joins to in studio to give some relationship advise for the new year. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and the show wraps up with Chicago Blackhawks Defenceman, Duncan Keith.

Listen to the podcast here: