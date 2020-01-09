× Anna Davlantes Full Show 1/9/20: The Value of Your Home with Sean Conlon, Jussie Smollett’s Legal Drama Continues, Top Parenting Tips, & How to Avoid Conflicts with Coyotes

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Thursday, January 9th:

Former Assistant US Attorney and managing director of BRG Jeffrey Cramer joins the show to discuss the latest in Jussie Smollett’s legal drama. Sean Conlon, Chairman of Conlon and Co. and host of CNBC’s “The Deed” joins Anna in-studio to share his latest research on the value of homes in and around the Chicago area. He also gives us a preview of what’s ahead for season two of “The Deed.” How do you break up with your family? Clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy and Rachel Bertsche, award-winning journalist and author of The Kids Are in Bed: Finding Time for Yourself in the Chaos of Parenting dropped by for Parenting and Relationship Thursday. Later, Seth Magle, director of the Urban Wildlife Institute at Lincoln Park Zoo takes a closer look at the growing urban coyote population in the Chicagoland area.

