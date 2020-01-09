Anglophile and “Gabby Road” Co-Host Hannah Stanley on why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving the Royal Family

Posted 2:23 PM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 02:17PM, January 9, 2020

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Canada House in London, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, after their recent stay in Canada. They will meet Canada's High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff "to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support" during their holiday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Anglophile and “Gabby Road with Hannah, Fred and Justin” Co-Host Hannah Stanley joins John Williams to explain why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to split from the Royal Family. And Hannah highlights what she found to be weirdest about this news.

