× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/8/20: US Stock Futures Stabilize After Iran’s Initial Missile Attack, Population Loss in Illinois, & Vienna Beef Factory Store Says Goodbye To The North Side

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Wednesday, January 8th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher at TerrySavage.com, looked at how the US stock futures are shaking off concerns about the escalating tensions between the U.S and Iran. She also answered listeners’ questions on how they should look at their finances for 2020.

Segment 2: (At :) Illinois Policy Institute Chief Economist Dr. Orphe Divounguy joins Ji to discuss the causes of the population loss in Illinois.

Segment 3: (At :) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s Chicago Business, explained why Vienna Beef Factory Store is saying goodbye to the north side and tells us more about Chicago’s newest marina at Navy Pier.

