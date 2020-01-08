× Washington Post National Security Correspondent Joby Warrick: “It was an attempt to stand down or deescalate, and that’s what we were looking for”

Washington Post National Security Correspondent Joby Warrick joins John Williams to comment on President Trump’s remarks this morning regarding the Iran missile launch on Iraq U.S. military bases. And Joby analyzes the purpose of the strikes from both ends. Read his Pulitzer Prize-winning work, Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS.