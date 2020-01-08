The Top Five@5 (01/08/2020): A car thief vs a jujitsu instructor…who wins? Is Jay Cutler better at throwing an axe? Stephen Colbert imagines “Chicago-style” pot, and more…

Posted 6:57 PM, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 06:54PM, January 8, 2020

Kristen Cavallari & Jay Cutler (courtesy of E!)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 8th, 2020:

President Trump reiterated his positions regarding the Iranian nuclear deal, and says other nations who agreed to it should break away from it. A jujitsu instructor stopped a would-be thief from breaking into his car, but teaches him a valuable lesson. Former Chicago Bears QB, Jay Cutler finds out he’s not a good axe thrower in an upcoming episode of Very Cavallari, and more!

