× The Swap Meet: “It has that old newspaper look…very yellow”

It’s Wednesday so that means it’s time to brag about your memorabilia! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate the old junk you want to brag about on the Swap Meet! Are you looking to sell that commemorative cup from ChicagoFest? Have you been hanging on to that 1980’s Blackhawks poster? Been hanging on to all of those Star Wars collectibles from the late ’70’s? You have the questions and Greg has the answers. It’s the Swap Meet!

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.