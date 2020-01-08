× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.08.20: Iran missile launch, foul ball causes permanent brain damage, Cubs cable channel

John Williams starts the show by checking in with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th-Schaumburg), who provides the pros and cons of the president’s ordered murder of Iran General Qassem Soleimani. Then, John recaps round one of the “Greatest of All Time” Jeopardy series. Nexstar Media Group Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure previews President Trump’s remarks on Capitol Hill, and then bookends them with the message of deescalation. Later, Washington Post National Security Correspondent and Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS Author Joby Warrick shares a similar analysis of the speech, and of Iran’s missile launch on American military bases in Iraq. Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Co-Host Rich Lenkov provides the legalities surrounding the permanent damage doctors say a Wrigley Field foul ball has done on a toddler’s neurological health. And, LA Times Sports Writer Bill Shaikin forecasts what could happen between Marquee and Comcast in regards to a new Cubs channel.