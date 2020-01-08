× The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone recaps the first week of legal marijuana sales in Illinois. What do we need to know?

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin to discuss the week in politics including the first week of legal marijuana sales and to preview some of the biggest stories we need to pay attention to in 2020.

