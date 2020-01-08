The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone recaps the first week of legal marijuana sales in Illinois. What do we need to know?

Posted 11:30 PM, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 11:26PM, January 8, 2020

Customers shop for a recreational marijuana at Dispensary 33 store on January 1, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. - On the first day of 2020, recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, which joins 10 other US states with legal use of recreational marijuana. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Heather CheroneChicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin to discuss the week in politics including the first week of legal marijuana sales and to preview some of the biggest stories we need to pay attention to in 2020.

