The Chicago Way, John Kass (1/8/20): Dr. Charles Lipson offers a historical perspective on the escalations with Iran and its impact the 2020 election

A man walks by a huge screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Iran struck back at the United States early Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guards commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
The Chicago Way: Ep. 227(1/8/20): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Dr. Charles Lipson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, to discuss the complexities of a possible war with Iran and how this might impact the 2020 election.