Space expert Rod Pyle on his talk at CES, Isaac Asimov’s 100th birthday and the biggest space discoveries of the year

Posted 5:16 AM, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 05:04AM, January 8, 2020

Author Isaac Asimov autographs books at the Mysterious Book Store stall on February 2, 1984 during the Fifth Avenue Book Fair held in New York City, United States. The 64-year-old science fiction writer will publish his 300th book in 1984. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)

Everyone’s favorite space enthusiast Rod Pyle joins Nick Digilio for his monthly wrap-up of the latest news from the final frontier.

On this orbit around the show, Rod shares his experience speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show, author Isaac Asimov’s influence on science and the biggest space discoveries of 2019.

