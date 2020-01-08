× Space expert Rod Pyle on his talk at CES, Isaac Asimov’s 100th birthday and the biggest space discoveries of the year

Everyone’s favorite space enthusiast Rod Pyle joins Nick Digilio for his monthly wrap-up of the latest news from the final frontier.

On this orbit around the show, Rod shares his experience speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show, author Isaac Asimov’s influence on science and the biggest space discoveries of 2019.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)