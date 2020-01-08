Pakistani Shiite Muslims burn representations of Israeli and U.S. flags during a rally in protest of the recent U.S. attack in Iraq that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, outside the U.S. Consulate in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Nexstar Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure: President Trump is attacking the regime that could harm Americans
Nexstar Media Group Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure joins John Williams to explain the sentiment of Iranian and American officials just ahead of President Trump’s public address and reviews his remarks after. And Jessi tells John what might have been keeping President Trump in the situation room longer than planned.