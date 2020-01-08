FILE - This April 15, 2013, file photo shows the Chicago Cubs logo on the exterior of Wrigley Field, in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group are launching a regional sports network in 2020 that will be the team’s exclusive TV home. The Cubs said Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, the Marquee Sports Network will carry live game broadcasts and pregame and postgame coverage. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
LA Times Sports Writer Bill Shaikin: The imminent Cubs channel could cause fans to switch off completely, like those of the Dodgers
LA Times Sports Writer Bill Shaikin joins John Williams to recount the impact on Los Angeles baseball fans when the Dodgers games were moved off local television, over to cable. And Bill explains the strategy behind talks between Comcast and Marquee to get the Cubs on cable television, even in spite of fan needs.