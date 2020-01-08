× LA Times Sports Writer Bill Shaikin: The imminent Cubs channel could cause fans to switch off completely, like those of the Dodgers

LA Times Sports Writer Bill Shaikin joins John Williams to recount the impact on Los Angeles baseball fans when the Dodgers games were moved off local television, over to cable. And Bill explains the strategy behind talks between Comcast and Marquee to get the Cubs on cable television, even in spite of fan needs.