How the NFL is helping to combat Chicago violence

Vaughn Bryant, Executive Director of Communities Partnering 4 Peace, joins Justin to discuss Metropolitan Family Services receiving an NFL social justice grant to help combat Chicago violence. Vaughn talks about how he became involved with this mission, what it means to get this grant, the idea behind the Community Police Academy, why it is important to humanize police officers, what we get wrong about policing, what we can expect from a Community Police Academy, how his experience playing college football at Stanford and professionally for the Detroit Lions influences the way he works today, the challenge of getting community members to be trusting of the police, the way trauma can impact a community and why everyday where people stay safe is considered a win.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.