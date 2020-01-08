PHOTO: Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) makes a move to get around Indiana guard Armaan Franklin (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 66-62. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Highlights: Northwestern vs. Indiana – 01/08/20
PHOTO: Northwestern forward A.J. Turner (21) makes a move to get around Indiana guard Armaan Franklin (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 66-62. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Highlights from the Northwestern Wildcats and Indiana Hoosiers game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on January 8th, 2020.