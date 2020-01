× Crain’s Daily Gist: How much trouble is Kim Foxx in?

The Cook County state’s attorney is retaining ex-top judge to help her through Dan Webb’s probe of the Jussie Smollett case. Crain’s Greg Hinz talks to Amy Guth about what could happen next. Plus, Hinz talks about a report on an email from a powerful ex-state lobbyist hinting at a rape cover-up.