× Commander Kirk Lippold, USN (Ret.) on Iran missile attack: “This was a very calculated move, for messaging reasons by the Iranian regime.”

Commander Kirk Lippold, USN (Ret.), joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what did the U.S. learn about Iran’s military capabilities from the strikes on its bases in Iraq.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3711360/3711360_2020-01-09-000000.64kmono.mp3

