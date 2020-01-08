Commander Kirk Lippold, USN (Ret.) on Iran missile attack: “This was a very calculated move, for messaging reasons by the Iranian regime.”

Posted 6:29 PM, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 06:24PM, January 8, 2020

A protester waves the national flag while demonstrators set fire to close streets near Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the Iranian missile strike in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Iran struck back at the United States early Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Commander Kirk Lippold, USN (Ret.), joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what did the U.S. learn about Iran’s military capabilities from the strikes on its bases in Iraq.

