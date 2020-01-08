× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.08.20 | Cyber Security Expert Explains Ways You Can Protect Yourself From Cyber Attacks.

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter, Courtney Gousman, covering the latest on Iran. Orion Samuelson has the agriculture report of the day, followed by the Top 6 at 6. Matt McGarry, ABC News Correspondent in Erbil, Iraq and Karen Travers ABC News Correspondent, at The White House, join the show to give the latest updates on the missiles launched from Iran to two military bases located in Iraq. The show continues with Attorney Karen Conti discussing the latest trending headlines from a legal perspective, including Harvey Weinstein, and the affects of marijuana while driving. Plus, Jen Sabella, Dierector of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago has the latest news in your neighborhood, and Ed Peters, Cyber Security Expert talks about ways you can protect yourself from cyber attacks. The show wraps up with Dean Richards, and Scott Kleinberg, social media and engagement manager at InvestmentNews.

