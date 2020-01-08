× Anna Davlantes Show 1/8/20: Cyber Crimes You Never Hear About, Traveling On The Cheap in 2020, Marijuana Use and How It Affects Mental Health, & Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Wednesday, January 8th:

Anna kicks off the show today with Professional Emcee Laura Schwartz! Laura hosted the Hyundai Motor Company Press Conference at the Consumer Electronic Show 2020 in Las Vegas on Monday. She joined the show live from Vegas to talk about the top highlights she has seen thus far. Then, WBEZ state politics reporter Tony Arnold breaks down his latest report about an email from former lobbyist Michael McClain that raises questions about a possible rape cover-up and other misconduct in Springfield. Child crime expert Detective Richard Wistocki chats about how to protect your kids from cybercrime and hackers. Dr. Steve Salzman, trauma surgeon and medical director of Green Care Medical, explains the therapeutic uses of marijuana and how it affects mental health. Nationally-recognized travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore shares the best travel deals for 2020. Then, Steve Bertrand, Lauren Lapka, and Kim Gordon weigh in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit.

