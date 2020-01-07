× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/7/20: Top Tech Trends to Watch For In 2020, The Legalities Behind Chicago’s Congestion Tax, & VSCO’s new office space in the city

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, January 7th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, shares his thoughts on what he sees on the horizon for markets in 2020 and offers listeners tips on ways to invest in gold and the cryptocurrency.

Segment 2: (At 7:07) Tony Uphoff, President & CEO of Thomas, highlighted the top tech industry’s predictions for 2020 including electric and autonomous vehicles, universal 5G, extended reality, and much more.

Segment 3: (At 17:00) Bryant Greening, co-founder of the Chicago-based law firm Legalrideshare.com, breaks down the legal aspect of the city’s new congestion tax.

Segment 4: (At 25:23) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained how VSCO’s new Chicago office and Penny Pritzker-backed tech booster company P33 moving to Fulton Market.

Follow Ji on Twitter and Instagram!