Vouch is the disruptive business insurance company for disruptive startups

Insurance is one of the less sexy parts of running a company — and that’s especially true when working with the legacy companies that are far removed from the startup way. Newer business models often don’t neatly fit into traditional insurers’ outdated categories. Sometimes plans need to be patch worked and even then — coverage can still be spotty — which could spell disaster down the road. That’s where Vouch saw an opportunity. The company offers business insurance designed for startups. Co-founder Travis Hedge joins Scott in-studio to talk about the insure-tech at WGN Radio.