× The Top Five@5 (01/07/2020): Coyotes are invading Chicago, Netflix releases trailer for Aaron Hernandez documentary, there IS a use for bagpipes after all, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 7th, 2020:

Defense Secretary Mark Esper faced a number of questions from reporters about Iran, and whether or not President Trump plans on pulling back his threat on targeting cultural sites. Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming documentary on the late Aaron Hernandez and his path from NFL star to murderer. A coyote was caught on camera on Chicago’s north side howling in an man’s backyard, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3711095/3711095_2020-01-08-020435.64kmono.mp3

