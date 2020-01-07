The John Williams NewsClick: Should the Bears get Brady?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: What’s wrong with the Chicago Bears?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Have you gained hope in the Bears?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: If the Bears make playoffs…
-
Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “If Tom Brady wants to come to Chicago, you absolutely have to consider making that move”
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Will the Bears make it?
-
-
Hoge: Bears’ Biggest Failure In 2019? The Run Game
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.05.19: Car battery chargers, Chicago Bears, lobbying ban, SNAP job requirement
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should police be allowed to get drunk? At all?
-
Sports Central 12-28-19: Could Pat Fitzgerald coach the Bears?
-
Who will win the NFL Playoff games this weekend? Kevin Gootee from Fantasy Football Jibber Jabber gives his take.
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Your top three Chicago stories of 2019
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should CPS kids attend strike makeup days?
-
WGN’s Jarrett Payton: “Don’t count the Bears out just yet”