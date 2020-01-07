× Solve Helps Companies Hire Overlooked Talent in Underserved Communities

Hiring is a major challenge for employers. On the flip side of the coin, socioeconomic and other barriers can prevent certain job seekers from identifying opportunities. The aptly named Solve offers a solution. Led by CEO and founder Matt Strauss, the software platform helps companies find and hire talented people in underserved communities. It also connects prospective employees with nonprofits that can help them tackle the barriers preventing them from getting jobs.