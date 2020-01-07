Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, in the city of Kerman, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to "set ablaze" places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike last week, sparking cries from the crowd of supporters of "Death to Israel!" (Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency via AP)
Selective Services System Chief of Staff Wadi Yakhour: Horrible timing shut down the website
Selective Services System Chief of Staff Wadi Yakhour joins John Williams to debunk some of the draft rumors that have resulted from the possibility of a war with Iran, and provide some of the realities surrounding military registration. Wadi then explains the coincidence that shut the Selective Services website down for days.