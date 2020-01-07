Res U – Thinking Out Loud: Chauncey Incarnato’s journey to nursing was anything but traditional– yours can be too!

Posted 1:55 PM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 02:30PM, January 7, 2020

Dr. Therese A. Scanlan talks to Chauncey Incarnato, a nurse in the neurological trauma intensive care unit of a Level One Trauma Center in Chicago. Chauncey is a career changer who enjoyed a successful college football career before moving to Chicago and working as a personal trainer, bar back, bellman and even security for night clubs. It wasn’t until he took a position as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) that he considered nursing– the rest is history! Soon after, Chauncey enrolled at Resurrection University and earned his BSN.

Chauncey Incarnato

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.