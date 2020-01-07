× Res U – Thinking Out Loud: Chauncey Incarnato’s journey to nursing was anything but traditional– yours can be too!

Dr. Therese A. Scanlan talks to Chauncey Incarnato, a nurse in the neurological trauma intensive care unit of a Level One Trauma Center in Chicago. Chauncey is a career changer who enjoyed a successful college football career before moving to Chicago and working as a personal trainer, bar back, bellman and even security for night clubs. It wasn’t until he took a position as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) that he considered nursing– the rest is history! Soon after, Chauncey enrolled at Resurrection University and earned his BSN.