Matt Bubala Full Show 1.4.20

In this full show episode, we discuss the legalization of cannabis. Jess and Matt try to decipher what flavor strains mean and how this could impact sales in dispensaries. We remember Jack Sheldon, the man behind the School of Rock classic, “I’m Just A Bill.” Throughout the show, we chat about absences from class and whether or not they are necessary. During the 3 a.m. hour, The Matt Bubala Show chats with Christopher Dickman in Australia about the wildfires and why 480 million animals have died. At 4 a.m., Lawrence Brennan joins the conversation to discuss Iranian president Hassan Rouhani and why his death was important. We also check in with ABC. reporter Julia MacFarlane on the topic. The full show podcast can be found here.