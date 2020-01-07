× Locus Robotics: How ‘Collaborative Robots’ are Driving the Future of E-Commerce

The robots are coming. Actually, they’re already here. But they’re not what you think, says Karen Leavitt, Chief Marketing Officer of Locus Robotics. The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company, founded in 2014, makes robots that enable e-commerce and B2B companies to maximize efficiency in their warehouses enabling them to compete in the dynamic world of e-commerce. The world of robotics has changed so much in the last 20 or so years, spurred on by forward-thinking innovators like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who have done more for automation than sci-fi pop culture ever imagined. “This is not Rosie the Robot from the Jetsons,” says Karen. “Think of a self-driving car. These robots are a bit like that, but they don’t look like a car that you or I would get into and drive. They’re designed to operate indoors, in the densely populated world of warehouses.” Ready to embrace our robot overlords? Karen gives us a view into the real world of automation –– and what takes place in between “add to cart” and your doorstep.