Locus Robotics: How ‘Collaborative Robots’ are Driving the Future of E-Commerce

Posted 12:36 PM, January 7, 2020, by

The robots are coming. Actually, they’re already here. But they’re not what you think, says Karen Leavitt, Chief Marketing Officer of Locus Robotics. The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company, founded in 2014, makes robots that enable e-commerce and B2B companies to maximize efficiency in their warehouses enabling them to compete in the dynamic world of e-commerce. The world of robotics has changed so much in the last 20 or so years, spurred on by forward-thinking innovators like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, who have done more for automation than sci-fi pop culture ever imagined. “This is not Rosie the Robot from the Jetsons,” says Karen. “Think of a self-driving car. These robots are a bit like that, but they don’t look like a car that you or I would get into and drive. They’re designed to operate indoors, in the densely populated world of warehouses.” Ready to embrace our robot overlords? Karen gives us a view into the real world of automation –– and what takes place in between “add to cart” and your doorstep.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.