In this image released by ABC, contestants, from left, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter appear on the set of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," in Los Angeles. The all-time top “Jeopardy!” money winners; Rutter, Jennings and Holzhauer, will compete in a rare prime-time edition of the TV quiz show which will air on consecutive nights beginning 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)
“Greatest of All Time” Jeopardy Contestant James Holzhauer’s brother, Ian, ahead of game 1
Ian Holzhauer joins John Williams to describe what it’s been like as the brother of James Holzhauer, who will be competing in the “Greatest of All Time” Jeopardy rounds this week, against Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.