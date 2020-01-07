Extremely Local News From Your Neighborhood – Block Club Chicago

Posted 12:03 PM, January 7, 2020

Bob Sirott & Jen Sabella

Jen Sabella,  Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob in studio to discuss local news from your neighborhood. 

  • Avondale Bowl to open January 13 in Old Northwest Bowl Spot.
  • Jiu-Jitsu Blackbelt catches teen breaking into car.
  • Lincoln Square is home to a new record store, Interstellar Space – dedicated to jazz, rock and rare finds.
  • Cannabis Amnesty Boxes are now in Chicago airports to dump your weed before you board a flight.

& more!

Listen to the podcast here:

