Extremely Local News From Your Neighborhood – Block Club Chicago
Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob in studio to discuss local news from your neighborhood.
- Avondale Bowl to open January 13 in Old Northwest Bowl Spot.
- Jiu-Jitsu Blackbelt catches teen breaking into car.
- Lincoln Square is home to a new record store, Interstellar Space – dedicated to jazz, rock and rare finds.
- Cannabis Amnesty Boxes are now in Chicago airports to dump your weed before you board a flight.
& more!
Listen to the podcast here: