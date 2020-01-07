× Extremely Local News From Your Neighborhood – Block Club Chicago

Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob in studio to discuss local news from your neighborhood.

Avondale Bowl to open January 13 in Old Northwest Bowl Spot.

Jiu-Jitsu Blackbelt catches teen breaking into car.

Lincoln Square is home to a new record store, Interstellar Space – dedicated to jazz, rock and rare finds.

Cannabis Amnesty Boxes are now in Chicago airports to dump your weed before you board a flight.

& more!

