Dante32: Why Podcasts Are the Best Way to Get Into Your Customers' Heads (and Wallets)

Beyond being a fun distraction at the gym or on your commute, podcasts are gaining recognition as an engaging and accessible business tool. While it’s easy to get started, it’s hard to make a podcast good, which is why professional podcast production agency Dante32 is flourishing. Founded in 2018 by CEO Griffin Caprio and CSO Jenn Dudley, Chicago-based Dante32 helps businesses create podcasts in a style and format that resonates with their specific audience.