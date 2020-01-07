× Chemerinsky and Shapiro on SCOTUS and Trump’s impeachment, Amanda Vinicky on new 2020 Illinois laws, Pinkert-Lieb on Marriage Story, and much more

Dean of Berkeley Law Erwin Chemerinsky and Kent Law Associate Professor Carolyn Shapiro join Rich and Tina to discuss the top SCOTUS cases for 2020 and what to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial.

WTTW-TV “Chicago Tonight” correspondent and former Statehouse Bureau Chief Amanda Vinicky discusses what you need to know about 2020 Illinois laws on DCFS reform, rideshare tax, making roads safer, and more.

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck Senior Partner Karen Pinkert-Lieb discusses the critically acclaimed movie “Marriage Story” and its portrayal of divorce lawyers.