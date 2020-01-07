In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 photo, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV is shown in Warren, Mich. Ford is hoping to score big with the electric SUV for daily drivers that sort of looks like a Mustang performance car. The new SUV, to be unveiled just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show press days, should have range of up to 300 miles. It's one of dozens of electric vehicles coming globally by 2022. Automakers are eyeing what they think will be a growing market in the years to come. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Car Talk with Tom Appel | The Future of Electric Cars and Turbo Charged Classics
Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.
This time, Tom shares the latest on the highs and low of the growing electric auto market and looks back on classic turbo charged cars.