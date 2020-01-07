× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.07.20 | Find Out What the Latest Tech Trends Are at CES

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Erik Runge covering pot shortage and sales, followed by Orion Samuelson with your daily agriculture business report. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest stories of the day and Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy, Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins in studio to discuss local news from your neighborhood. Plus Abt Electronic’s, Technologist, Carl Prouty calls in from Las Vegas, to talk about the world’s biggest consumer technology trade show, CES. What do you think about a smartwatch that detects sleep apnea? Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton talks about tonight’s home game against the Calgary Flames.

