Bob Fioretti on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx: “There must be accountability and under her view, there is no accountability, you can keep committing as many mistakes as you want before you are caught & punished for what you do.”
Bob Fioretti, candidate for Cook County State’s Attorney joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why he should get your vote to replace Kim Foxx.
