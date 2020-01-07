× Ashling Partners: ‘There’s More Than One Shade of Robotics’

The future of work, says Marshall Sied, co-founder of intelligent automation consulting firm Ashling Partners, will focus on “removing tasks that humans don’t want to be doing anyway.” For him, “it’s about taking robots out of human work, not having robots replace human work.” In fact, when clients introduce automation technology like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and machine learning to their organization’s people, processes and current technology landscape, they act “like an x-ray on everything that’s inefficient,” Marshall says. “We re-engineer that process with automation and the customer experience in mind upfront. It’s a total shift.” The x-ray metaphor is apt, especially considering that “Ashling” is the phonetic pronunciation of the Gaelic word for “vision.” Marshall came on the podcast to share his views on the automation revolution, Ashling Partners’ place in it, and why we should cancel the concept of “failing fast.”