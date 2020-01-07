× Anna Davlantes Full Show 1/7/20: Comedian Chloé Hilliard, Tech Tuesday with Scott Kitun and Genevieve Thiers, and Recreational Marijuana Use in the Workplace

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Tuesday, January 7th:

Police Sergeant Pete Koconis joins Anna Davlantes to discuss the baffling legal gray zone of legal marijuana use in Illinois. Plus, Sergeant Koconis responds to the latest detective work in Chicago, especially when it comes to the city’s police department, gun violence, and crime rate. How will recreational marijuana affect the workplace? WGN Radio’s Karen Conti weighs in on this issue and talks about the latest with the Harvey Weinstein trial. Scott Kitun, CEO of Technori and Genevieve Thiers, Founder of Sittercity.com, talks about her latest project RUN, and they also discuss the latest trends in tech news. After that, tech and consumer journalist, Jennifer Jolly of techish.com, brings us the latest news and hands-on reviews live from CES 2020. Last but not least, comedian Chloé Hilliard joins Anna in-studio to talk about her upcoming shows at Zanies and she shares her opinion on trending topics!

Follow Anna on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!