× Ald. Brian Hopkins on robberies happening in Streeterville & The Mag Mile: “Inventory shrinkage rates have doubled, so stores are gonna start to close, because they can’t compete and have theft at that level.”

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the what’s being done to stop the rash of robberies that’s been occurring in Streeterville and on the Mag Mile.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3711081/3711081_2020-01-08-013321.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!