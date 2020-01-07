Ald. Brian Hopkins on robberies happening in Streeterville & The Mag Mile: “Inventory shrinkage rates have doubled, so stores are gonna start to close, because they can’t compete and have theft at that level.”

Posted 7:44 PM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 07:43PM, January 7, 2020

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the what’s being done to stop the rash of robberies that’s been occurring in Streeterville and on the Mag Mile.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.