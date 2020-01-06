× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/6/20: Chicago’s New “Congestion Tax”, How to Disaster-Proof Your Finances in 2020, and Why the Craft Beer Buzz is Wearing Off in Chicago

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Monday, January 6th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis from Chicago Inno, look back at their list of the top 12 biggest funding rounds of 2019, including the $200M for cancer-fighting startup Tempus and $50M for Cameo, a celebrity shout-out app. They also talk about a new “nap” studio that just opened in Block 37 and the city’s new congestion tax which goes into effect today for Uber, Lyft and Via trips.

Segment 2: (At 19:58) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, shared budgeting tips for how to disaster-proof your finances with your partner.

Segment 3: (At 25:58) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, touched on the new safety concerns over Boeing 737 Max systems, why craft beers sales are on the decline in Chicago, and much more.

