A firefighting crew battles a fire near Burrill Lake, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Milder temperatures Sunday brought hope of a respite from wildfires that have ravaged three Australian states, destroying almost 2,000 homes. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory: Climate change is the cause for horrific Australia fires
WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory joins Jon Hansen to explain what’s causing massive fires across all of Australia. Then, Demetrius explains how these fires are creating thunderstorms elsewhere. And he offers his thoughts on how best climate change should be approached going forward.