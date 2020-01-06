× Was the U.S. strike on Qassem Soleimani a good idea? Rep. Kinzinger & Rep. Krishnamoorthi joins Roe to answer that question.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are very high after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Rep. Adam Kinzinger & Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss whether the military strike was a good idea. If so, what happens next in that region?

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3710767/3710767_2020-01-07-012207.64kmono.mp3

