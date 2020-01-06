Protesters, holding placards a picture of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, gather during a demonstration against his killing, close to United States' consulate in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Soleimani, Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soar in the wake of the targeted killing.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Was the U.S. strike on Qassem Soleimani a good idea? Rep. Kinzinger & Rep. Krishnamoorthi joins Roe to answer that question.
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are very high after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Rep. Adam Kinzinger & Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss whether the military strike was a good idea. If so, what happens next in that region?